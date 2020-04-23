MAMAMOO Solar Faces Criticism For Allegedly Sexualizing Childish Teaser Concept

MAMAMOO's Solar has finally come to spit it out! Solar, with the real name Kim Yongsun, will officially release her first-ever solo album on April 23 and has started releasing image teasers and video clips on the group's official social media accounts. The album "SPIT IT OUT" is expected to be a special gift for fans after her solo project "Solar Emotion" in 2018.

Thus, Solar's image teasers were released, as fans expect her solo debut on the 23rd with the titular track, revealing unusual and edgy concept. In the image teaser released for the first time on April 7, Solar, wearing a veil and with her hair shaved head. In fact, if she actually shaved her head, she would've become the first idol to challenge the concept of going bald.

Fans' reactions were also in shock and left many "unbelievable" comments as Solar was able to pull this concept off. Many of the respondents were surprised, and told her, "You look pretty even if you shave your head."

She also released an additional teaser on April 22, a day before her solo debut. In the photo, Solar caught the eyes of the audience with her PVC fashion with a bright smile. It's a plastic fashion embroidered with cute characters that naturally melts into the craze and gives off a retro feel. Solar perfectly digested her new image, from her girl-crush appearance to her refreshing and lively styling.

However, some netizens weren't amazed by how Solar used this chance to appear in a manner that is unusual for them to wear. There were also arguments posted on a website Knetizen about the singer between sexualizing childish qualities and hating on MAMAMOO in general.

One comment said, "No, but why didn't she wear anything underneath at all? Sigh... They are always too much."

Another online user wrote, "Feminist argument is a bit weird... claiming that there are women's rights to what they wear, but when a pretty woman that shows a bit of skin, they will look like they are sexualizing our gender and lowering the standards of women's rights. But if an ugly woman does it, you continue to praise her.."

MAMAMOO's Solar has always been speaking up on pressing issues as she is always open to things that people should give awareness to. Just like The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation by the United Nations, praising hardworking mothers and even from shaving her hair. She also brought up her planned concepts on her Youtube channel, "Solarsido," that this is something she wants to do to show her authentic, raw, and natural self to the world.

Attention is currently drawn to what kind of performance Solar will showcase as a solo singer, the leader of Mamamoo, who doesn't disappoint the public with her colorful stages and excellent vocals. Her title track "Spit It Out" is a song that captures all of Solar's passion and individuality, expressing her original appearance, always challenging new things.

"SPIT IT OUT" album is set for release on April 23 at 6:00 p.m. KST.

