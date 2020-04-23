BLACKPINK Jisoo's Latest Message Overwhelms BLINKs

Lady Gaga's confirmation about including BLACKPINK as one of her featured artists overwhelmed BLINKs. But wait, 'cause Jisoo has more to say, too!

Lady Gaga's upcoming album, "Chromatica," is predicted to be the album of the year, given that BLACKPINK is part of its Track 10 "Sour Candy." After the album tracklist reveals on April 22, it has been total chaos on social media as thirsty BLINKs celebrated on various social platforms.

What's more, BLACKPINK's Jisoo just shared a heartfelt message that sparked a mixture of emotions among fans.

On Wednesday, April 23, BLACKPINK's visual wrote in one of her official SNS a message that may confirm something that everyone has all been waiting for. She said, "It's difficult not being able to meet us for such a long time right. We will be able to meet a lot soon."

True enough, the fandom is not solely waiting for a comeback with their idols, but, the icons themselves.

Jisoo:

It's difficult not being able to meet us for such a long time right ㅠㅠ

We will be able to meet a lot soon

As we work hard to prepare this and that to show you more sides of us, BLINKs please don't be sick too and live every single day happily while waiting pic.twitter.com/P8OFKzXsRn - ×+ (◍•ᴗ•◍) (@poopheyy) April 23, 2020

The idol continued, "As we work hard to prepare this and that to show you more sides of us, BLINKs please don't be sick too and live every single day happily while waiting."

Taking an understanding of her message, her words, "As we work hard to prepare this and that to show you more sides of us," certainly elevate the high anticipations of the re-launching.

With this, fans are overwhelmed again. One fan said that BLINKs should be patient enough and trust the girls, saying, "Jisoo and Jennie are the only ones I trust when they share some info about their upcoming music. When she said they are really working hard for the album, then they're on the works on it. They don't want to go to waste all their efforts on this, so please just be patient blinks."

"Blackpink is working so hard for us, I hope we can all focus on that and not let this mf antis ruin that for us," added one netizen as it is true that they have been battling the drought for the longest time, and somehow, they have become annoying while airing their frustrations.

In one part of her message, she asked everyone to stay healthy, "Keke Blink (heart emoji) It's chilly these days, so be careful not to catch a cold and make sure to eat well and improve your immune system!!! Let's not get sick! Haha"

Fans even appreciated more of how she expressed her feelings of care for the fandom.

"Jisoo, our best girl. Gosh. I appreciate how expressive she is in her feelings for us," said one fan.

The said topic is currently trending on Twitter, and it seems like today is BLINKs day.

Earlier, fans were worried that Jisoo's photo was officially removed in YG's website for actors and actresses. It created confusion and fear that she might leave the band. However, YG said that the specific action was brought by the fact that Jisoo retired from her acting career.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jisoo also shared her latest photo updates on Instagram and said that those photos have long been staying in her camera.

