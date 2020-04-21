MONSTA X's Kihyun and Cosmic Girls' Bona Allegedly Dating + Agency Debunks Rumor

MONSTA X's Kihyun and Cosmic Girls' Bona have been in a relationship for the last five years, according to an official statement by the news channel Sports Chosun on April 21.

Kihyun and Bona, as supporters and followers understand, are sunbae-hoobaes under Starship Entertainment. The two artists have been close buddies throughout their trainee days, and they started to see each other about five years ago, according to the news outlet.

The two performers are now expected to be very cautious on their dates, preferring peaceful and private places like Shinsa-dong or driving in the car of Kihyun. Sports Chosun also confirmed that the alleged couple recently spent holidays with some of their closest friends on Jeju Island together.

However, just hours after the news broke out, Starship Entertainment jumped in to deny the rumors between its artists Kihyun and Bona.

Starship Entertainment released its official statement involving their artists MONSTA X's Kihyun and Cosmic Girls member Bona

"Hello, This is Starship Entertainment.

The Kihyun and Bona under the same company are nothing but sunbae-hoobaes. We inform that reports like they've been dating for five years, or that they've been vacationing together lately, are entirely false."

Kim Ji-Yeon is a South Korean artist and a part of the South Korean girl band Cosmic Girls, best known by her stage name Bona. She marked her film appearance in KBS2 drama Hit the Top (2017), and in the teenage series Girls' Generation 1979 (2018), where she was assigned as the female lead.

Bona had been a trainee of Cube Entertainment prior to entering Starship Entertainment and worked with them for a total of six years before starting in Starship Entertainment in 2015.

On December 15, 2015, she was announced to be a part of Cosmic Girls and its Wonder Unit and launched her inaugural mini-album Would You Like with them on February 25, 2016, and the "MoMoMo" single track.

She also marked her acting career in the KBS2 series "Hit the Top" in 2017. In 2018, she made an appearance on Radio Romance, before her second leading role in "Your House Helper."

Bona was announced to enter the Northern Mariana Islands cast of "Jungle Law."

Kihyun participated in the competition show "No. Mercy" on Mnet in December of 2014. They produced a hip-hop icon unit Monsta X along with the six other trainees and made their debut with Starship Entertainment on May 14, 2015. He also produced two collaborative tracks via the survival series, "Pillow" with Sistar's Soyou and Giriboy on January 14, 2015, and "0 (Young)" with Giriboy, Crazy Clown, Jooyoung and a few other trainees in "No. Mercy" on February 4, 2015.

Kihyun and co-Monsta X star Jooheon documented a TV theme song for the Korean series "Orange Marmalade," called "Attractive Woman" in May 2015. He also performed his first single original soundtrack for the MBC's television series "She Was Pretty," "One More Step," in September of the same year.

