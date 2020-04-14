Why Are These K-pop Idols Hated by The Antis?



Often, being a K-pop idol means receiving the overwhelming mixture of love from the fandom and the prejudices or hate from the antis.

It might sound controversial to have a rundown of these K-pop idols as those who feel the exhaustion of too much hate, but it is also an avenue for netizens to take a closer look at these artists and take some reconsideration. Every individual has his or her own choice of an entertainer, and it's true that there are also ones that we dislike. However, some take "dislike" to extremes. There are K-pop performers who are shamefully getting contempt, and for what reason do they get such?

Here are some of those K-pop idols who are or have been the subject of unwarranted bashing.

BTS's J-hope

Being part of one of the most successful K-pop boy bands, J-Hope did not escape the harsh commentaries of the mob. It came to a point where antis exerted their effort on trending a hate hashtag to exclude him in the line-up. It sounded too unfair, but according to those haters, he doesn't have the standard of a K-pop idol's looks. At that point, how does a standard K-pop icon genuinely resembles? J-Hope must consider such experience as one of the ultimate struggles of his career. Nevertheless, he is still standing as one of the BANGTAN BOYS.

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Antis dubbed her YG's spoiled brat, and many times, Jennie needed to bear the despises of her haters. One practical explanation is something that isn't her deficiency, as netizens saw how she receives an excessive amount of favor in contrast to other BLACKPINK members. Another example is wearing fashion garments, while others are most certainly not. And another one is the point at which she showed her meek motions over the group, for instance, languid moving, of which fans thought that it was a foul. While Jennie gathers tons of antis, she nonetheless always gets positive attention from millions of fans.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa

She is sophisticatedly talented, but why is she getting too much hate? It may seem unreasonable, but some find any single fault whatever Hwasa does. From her garments, wearing her make-up down to her motions, she somewhat gets a lot of hate. What makes it worse is when some rude comments surfaced on the internet, telling her she is ugly for an idol. Others consider her as proud. Nonetheless, her Instagram remark segment is full of praises for her veritable ability and her overflowing sex appeal.

Seungri

Before the infamous "Burning Sun," he was one of the most admired idols given that he used to belong to one of the most prominent K-pop groups, BIGBANG. Since then, he instantly experienced the rage of the netizens who were mostly accusing him of indecency. Aside from that, his rumored girlfriend, rookie actress Yoo Hye Won, received negatives comments on her SNS, saying that she is too foolish to date the former K-pop star.

Sulli

Before she passed, she was hated so much that her bashers overwhelmed her comment sections with prejudices. Why was she one of those K-pop idols that were despised by the antis? Her actions spoke louder than her words. Her Instagram was filled with negative comments. As fans see idols as perfect and role models, Sulli defied the norm of the society where she stood. Thus, her actions generated hate when, ideally, she was just trying to true to herself. She confessed her depression on the last days of her life, and at some point, haters succumbed to accusations as the culprit of her death.

The K-pop standard is too high that most idols are immensely glorified yet silently perishing in silence. Needless to say, there are absolute prices that fame brings forth.

