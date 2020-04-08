BIGBANG Members Who Obtained Master's Degrees

BIGBANG under its label YG Entertainment is prominently known for their top-selling hits and popularity worldwide, yet, behind their K-pop images are their educational pride that is worthy of boasting.

BIGBANG Who have Master's Degrees

Becoming a celebrity is like being on cloud 9 where you are being enveloped with fame, support from fans, and the privilege of overwhelming wealth. Claiming the top spot on the entertainment industry does not particularly bequeath academic qualifications, but, oozing charm and talent.

Given this idea, some idols still considered pursuing a higher level of education just like BIGBANG.

Who are these iconic idols who dominated several music charts, acquired international recognitions, and became one of the most top-selling artists, yet hold Master's Degrees respectively?

BIGBANG T.O.P (Master's Degree in Theater and Film)

Needless to say, T.O.P or Choi Seung-hyun in real life is a total package. He's innately handsome and full of talent. To top it all, he is also holder of a Master's Degree in Theater and Film from Dankook University.

The 32-year old singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor proved to everyone that he has mastered his profession by elevating his knowledge of the said niche. Before achieving this status, he was already into into Theatrical Performances and Musicals.

BIGBANG Taeyang (Master's Degree in Producing Performances and Images)

Listed as one of Forbes people, he definitely knows how to plan his career along with his personal growth. Taeyang who is known for his humble beginnings currently holds a Master's Degree in Producing Performances and Images from Daejin University. His master's thesis even surfaced on the internet of which he relates the influence of his boy band to him. Written under his Korean name, Dong Young Bae, the said paper is available in the National Library of Korea in the Korean language.

BIGBANG G-Dragon's Master's Degree in Retail and Distribution

The king of K-pop is not backing up from the list as he also obtained a Master's Degree in Retail and Distribution from the Sejong University. It even became a controversy as it was the reason why got delayed on his military enlistment.

Although it sounded that it was his tactic to avoid the mandatory military service, still, his thirst for education is something that netizens saw. The school even confirmed that G-dragon graduated from the said academe.

The South Korean K-pop industry is sometimes attacked by foreign audiences for their rigorous trainings and intense pressures. There are instances that some celebrities succumbed into anxiety and depression after being in the limelight.

Nonetheless, the BIGBANG idols are lauded for such achievements, as it is uncommon for idols to find the time to study despite their hectic schedules.





