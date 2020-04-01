Jaejoong Admits His Coronavirus "Diagnosis" was an April Fool's Prank + Netizens Rebuke Him

Many people fool around on April Fool's Day, yet Kim Jaejoong's prank did not sit well with netizens, saying that the antic he pulled was not something to laugh at - rather, it was alarming.

Earlier today, the K-pop artist took to his Instagram account and shared something that shocked the mob. He confessed that he had been under medical care due to coronavirus infection. Although there have been numerous pranks pulled today, his post alarmed his followers.

(Photo : Twitter)

Jaejoong franks about coronavirus

"I've been infected with COVID19. This was brought through my carelessness, for not minding the proper measures given by the government and the people closest to me," Jaejoong wrote.

"It's a wonder how significantly one person's actions can affect the greater society. I am apologetic toward those who may have also been inflicted with the virus because of me. I've become like this because of my stupid decision, to live thinking it'll never be me. I am being hospitalized. I am wrapped up feelings of gratitude and apology while reflecting on my past. There are so many things I want to say. I want to see so many people," he added.

(Photo : Twitter)

Netizens were extremely worried, adding that he would have been the first idol to reveal such news, only to break it after an hour that it was all just a prank. Not long after, he earned the ire of the online community.

Upon Jaejoong's post, his label C-Jes Entertainment gave their statement by saying, "We just saw the post now. We will investigate the matter."

Then, online users rebuked the idol for his uncalled-for and insensitive joke. Below are some of the comments.

(Photo : Twitter)

(Photo : Twitter)

"smh jaejoong im disappointed. coronavirus is not an april fools joke pls. i've been loving you for years but this aint good. hope he apologizes....or has apologized already."

"People are suffering from the Coronavirus and that guy just f****** fooled everybody, is that even a joke? Jaejoong, you're so rude. You can play any jokes you want but please use your brain somehow."

"Jaejoong, you're trending worldwide. Is this what you wanted when you posted that on IG? If you really wished to raise awareness on COVID-19, you could've done it in a different way. People around the world are suffering bc of this, yet you just had to pull this kind of 'joke'."

"After initially concerning fans and local media by saying he was hospitalized with COVID-19, #Kpop star Kim Jaejoong said it was a prank was to raise awareness."

"I don't think of this as an April Fool's joke. My family and my friends are getting sick."

As of writing, coronavirus has taken more than 43,000 lives all over the world while over 860,000 are confirmed cases. More than 180,000 have recovered, not to mention that frontliners - medical professionals, market vendors, soldiers, cops, and many more - are putting their lives at risk.

Shortly after the uproar, Jaejoong admitted on Instagram that he crossed the line. The idol also said that he will accept the backlash for pulling such a prank.





