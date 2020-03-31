KPOP Female Celebrities Turning 30 This Year That Will Shock You

(Photo : Instagram)

KPOP Female Celebrities Turning 30

Youth is something that South Korean KPOP female celebrities take pride of and some who of them who are entering their 30s will stun the mob.

These 2020, another year will be added to the number of age of every individual. It is given and something that one must be grateful for. While KPOP female celebrities are lauded by their audience, some are unbelievably welcoming their 30s this year. These female celebrities in the KPOP country will shock the netizens as they will be officially entering the next level of adulthood.

Girl's Generation Seohyun

Born on the 28th of 1991, she will be officially 30 in the coming months. She debuted as a girl member in one of South Korea's most popular girl group, Girl's Generation. Aside from performing on stage, she is known for her role supporting role in one of the most popular drama series, "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo."

Red Velvet's Irene

Who would have thought that she just turned 30 this month? Irene's youthful visual is something one might mistake as on her early twenties. She is also considered as one of the prettiest KPOP females to date.

Soloist Heize

On August this year, soloist singer, rapper, songwriter and composer Heize will be officially on her 30s. This seems like a shocking revelation for the mob since her youthful aura does not resemble her age at all.

A Pink's Chorong

This cute-looking female kpop celebrity under A Pink is turning 20 this year. Aside from being the leader of her band, Cho-rong is a songwriter and an actress. She initially auditioned for JYP Entertainment, yet her luck was not there, rather under Cube Entertainment. A lot of her fans are really wondering if she is turning 30 as her young-looking face does not convince the many.

Jang Jae-in

She will be turning 30 on the 6th of June, and it seems like she is just on her early 20s. Jang Jane, as she is also called, is a singer-songwriter with an exceptional voice. She established her fame after placing third in the reality TV series in South Korea called, "Superstar K2."

After School's Nana

Im Jin-ah in real life, Nana will be turning 30 in September of this year. Aside from singing, she is an actress and a model in her country. Some of her appearances are in The Good Wife (2016), Kill It (2019) and Justice (2019). Netizens can't seem to believe that she will be on her 30th in the coming months.

MAMAMOO's Solar

Known for being jolly and outspoken, no one would ever think that she is turned 30 last February. She is the leader of her girl group, MAMAMOO. A lot are fond of her as she is witty and her stage presence rocks.

CL

The badass queen turned 30 earlier this year. Being the leader of her former group, 2EN1, she ventured into her solo career wherein she experienced a mix of ups and downs. However, she is quite unbelievably on her 30s now.

These South Korean KPOP female celebrities are proving that they are the epitome of youthfulness and the world is looking up to them.

