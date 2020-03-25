Park Bom Celebrates Birthday with Former Bandmate Sandara Park

KPOP idol and 2EN1, Park Bom celebrated her 35th birthday on the 24th of March.

Her former bandmate, Sandara Park who is currently busy with her musical, "Another Miss Oh" came to celebrate with her special day. Dara documented such sweet moment on Instagram, where the two posted their cute photos with the birthday cake.

Sandara mentioned that it is her 14th year with Park Bom celebrating her natal day. The two formed a special bond during and after 2EN1. Recently, in one of Dara's TV appearances, she cried about her desires of coming back together as a group. She also said that both did talk about their KPOP girl group days.

2EN1 is one of South Korea's most successful KPOP girl groups who did several international hits like, "I Don't Care". CL, Dara, Bom and Minzy completed the cast, under YG Entertainment. They have staged different concerts and tours around the globe.

Despite their disbandment in 2016, their fans are still longing for a possible comeback in the future. They are also in frequent contact with each other, as well. Park Bom's birthday would never be complete if 2EN1 would be missing in the scene. Happiest birthday Park Bom!

