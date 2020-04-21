UPDATE: Starship Entertainment Releases Statement on Kihyun and Bona's Dating Rumor

Starship Entertainment released their official statement regarding the dating rumor between MONSTA X's Kihyun and Cosmic Girls' Bona.

Netizens were in awe when the dating speculations came out and confirmed by Sports Chosun, only to be disappointed after their agency debunked the rumor.

Shortly after the dating claims took over the online world, Starship Entertainment, the label of the two K-pop stars, released an official statement.

The letter reads:

"Hello. This is Starship Entertainment.

Kihyun and Bona are nothing more than sunbae-hoobaes under the same agency. We notify that rumors such as that they have been dating for five years, or that they recently vacationed together, are completely false."

After debunking the rumor, online users expressed their dismayed reactions on social media.

One fan tweeted, "Since starship denies one day, both of them [are] still dating again."

Another commenter said, "HOW CAN U SAY THEY ARE IN A RELATIONSHIP THEN DENY IT?!?!?! IT [DOESN'T] MAKE SENSE. OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN FOR FALSE INFORMATION."

Some consider this as something not to be disclosed. "They're lying so that the media doesn't talk about them," according to one netizen.

"[Companies] lie to protect their artists," replied by one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X is currently preparing for their upcoming comeback this year that is set for May, with their new album "Fantasia X."

Earlier, the boy band's name was dragged by a racist comment of foreign actress, Shallon Lester, who said that they are like "women," along with BTS and that they look "weird."

On the other hand, Bona is now in talks for a possible role in an upcoming weekend drama. She already appeared in several shows, such as "Hit the Top," "Girls' Generation 1979," and "Your House Helper." She also won as the Female Idol-Actor Award in 2017 at the Korea First Brand Awards.

