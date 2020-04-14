Netizens Find BLACKPINK's Jennie's Lookalike + She's a K-Singer as Well!

Netizens are amazed by the uncanny resemblance of the South Korean singer Lee Shin Ae to BLACKPINK's Jennie. The two can really be mistaken as twins or sisters!

Earlier, newly-debuted solo artist Lee Shin Ae, who is known as msftz, or pronounced as Miss Fitz/Peach in Korean, caught the attention of BLINKs. She debuted on January 2, 2020, under Sony Music Entertainment. Also, msftz released her single "2080," which eventually drew attention as netizens who happened to see her music video noticed her similarities with the BLACKPINK member.

From her cold stare to face shape and nose, it's probably hard to tell for some that the picture above isn't Jennie.

A Twitter user even collected photos of Shin Ae and Jennie. And if you'll going to let non-K-pop fans see them, differentiating Shin Ae and Jennie may require time and effort to study their distinct facial expression and features.

Moreover, online users commented and agreed that she's indeed a Jennie lookalike through different platforms, including Instiz, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, gaining her more attention.

"A lot of celebrities look like each other, but her style and expression speaks a lot of Jennie! She's so pretty," a fan commented.

However, as fans went into YouTube to check her out, they didn't only fall in love with her amazing visuals, but with her vocal prowess as well.

Due to this, some netizens are saying that Jennie and msftz can really pass as perfect sisters with their visuals and talents. Nevertheless, others pointed out that they shouldn't be compared as they have their unique charms.

Some netizens said that Shin Ae has a sweet and aesthetic voice contrary to Jennie's powerful and intense sound.

Meanwhile, other fans also claimed that Lee Shin Ae doesn't only resemble Jennie. Still, she also got the power visuals of some K-pop idols such as Apink's Naeun and Heize.

Furthermore, several online users also think that the rookie singer can pass as Jennie and Rosé's daughter, given that she's like a mix of the two idols with foreign blood.

On the other hand, as the attention of fans and netizens are pointed towards Lee Shin Ae, the latter's fans are expecting that more people will put interest in her music and skills, as well as anticipate her future comebacks and albums.

People also think that msftz might be the next biggest Korean female solo artist. Before her debut, she gained 1.5 million streams in SoundCloud under the name "Chicken." Her passion is composing songs and turning her stories into music is inspiring. She shares her creations on the music platform, serving as a diary. One last fact about her is that she likes chicken a lot, which explains her username.

