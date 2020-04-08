These K-pop Idols are Often Teased for Looking Short Beside Other Idols

Notwithstanding your height, we should admit that there is nothing that would top off falling for idols with much, old-fashioned tall or short pairing. Since some celebs are always trying to seem taller, most fans find it more amusing when some idol's height is exposed. Their member groups would also tease them at their own time and give their fans a good laugh.

So as shreds of evidence for this cuteness and entertainment, going through some of these K-Pop idol interactions for noticeable height differences may shock you.

First off, the nine-membered group PENTAGON. The group is full of talented idols, equally good with singing and rapping, not to mention their superb songwriting skills as well. Cube Entertainment may be lucky enough to have a Jo Jinho for having an incredible vocal range from C5 to E5 and an impressive G5. And of course, a fantastic composer and producer as well, Jung Wooseok, who is also known for being the tallest maknae in existence. If you found the two of them together, you would see how vast their difference are.



These K-pop Idols Are Often Tease For Looking Short with Other Idols

Another one is Red Velvet, wherein every member of the group surely has ethereal visuals and sophisticated facial features that everyone wishes to have. And while Wendy earned the title as the main vocalist of the group, at the same time, she's also dubbed as the "shortest member of Red Velvet."

On the other hand, Park Sooyoung, prominently known as Joy, is just tall as heck when she is together with Wendy. There were also times where Wendy was caught together with EXO's Chanyeol on stage, and you can see how adorable Wendy looks along with other tall idols.

Speaking of EXO, aside from being one of the successful groups of SM Entertainment, the group also has a handful of members who are small, and one of them is D.O. There has been a lot of times where D.O. got squished in between his fellow members, and obviously, he had enough of it!

Members of NCT 127 would never want to lose when it comes to being one of the tallest idols. There were times that these tall members were being compared to each other, just like how Johnny and Haechan sat together in the middle of the tracks in Idol Star Athletics Championships. Not only that, but there was also a time when NCT 127 was seen with Chungha, and fans were over the top for seeing how adorable they looked together!

These K-pop Idols Are Often Tease For Looking Short with Other Idols (Photo : Twitter)

And last but not least, SEVENTEEN right here! These thirteen men are known to be such a fantastic group from Pledis Entertainment. They have been showered with love ever since their debut by CARATs. The group has such amazing teamwork that they have been called the "kings of synchronicity" when it comes to their performances.

Let's not forget the most adorable member of the group, Woozi, whose real name is Lee Jihoon, a fantastic vocalist and producer that we all love. Alongside his members, you can easily spot him as the smallest member of the group, which appeared to be his best charm as a member.

