Top 10 Cutest K-pop Idols in Character Costumes

Top 10 Cutest KPOP Idols in Costume Characters

KPOP idols are already the cutest but they become more adorable when they wear plushy costume outfits in public.

Seeing idols change their looks is one of the factors why they don't get easily outdated. They love updating their hair colors and wearing different make-up tones. They also like sporting varieties of fashionable clothes, and these are only some of the ways K-pop idols do in improving their visuals to constantly keep their fans excited.

While this is a constant trend in the K-pop scene, everyone will agree that idols who transform into different plush characters will melt a fan's heart.

Here are the 10 cutest K-pop idols in character costumes that will stun every fan's heart:

#10. MONSTA X as TWO TUCK GUM Bears

The male kpop idols are currently appearing in a TwoTuckGom web series called "Twotuckgum Bebe." The male members have to babysit a young boy who dreamed of transforming his bears into real life. It prompted Monsta X to wear those cute Two Tuck Gum onesies of which fans found them the cutest.

#9. BTS Suga as Chimmy Only

BTS usually experiment with their looks and they were seen several times being playful with onesie costumes. One of the cutest when it comes to this outfit wearing is Suga's Chimmy Only look. His adorable face simply looks charming while wearing the plushy outfit.

#8. TWICE as Zoo Animals

The sweet girl concept that TWICE is trademarking made their onesie costumes look dainty. The netizens found all of them too adorable while they became a rabbit, shark, tiger, dinosaur and duck in one of their appearances.

#7 Jisoo as Pikachu

Who does not love Pokemon's Pikachu? The iconic character becomes the cutest when BLACKPINK's Jisoo wore its onesie version.

#6. Lisa as Ducky

Who would forget Lisa's Ducky costume while inside the airport? Everyone was amazed to see that she was sporting in her yellow onesie costume and many took pictures of her.

# 5. Astro's Eunwoo as deer

Given that he is normally witty, wearing a deer onesie made him such a cutie. He is so playful that he also wore other character ornaments such as flower headdresses and headbands.

# 4. IU as Grey Bunny

The sweet soloist looks never age. She is known for wearing cute costumes and in one of her TV appearances; she wore an iconic furry grey bunny that looks really cute.

# 3. Suho as White Bunny

The boy-next-door who recently launched his solo mini-album is always versatile. While he is being gorgeous with his stage performance looks, the white bunny onesie costume melts the hearts of his fans. He is the cutest white bunny, indeed!

# 2. BTS Jin as Pink Flower

Jin seems to enjoy wearing onesie costumes and his pink flower character made him totally adorable. He usually shares photos of him wearing costumes such as the banana plush mascot.

#1. Itzy's Lia as Strawberry

To top the list of the most adorable costume characters, Lia of Itzy has given her efforts to become the sweetest strawberry ever. Her cuteness overloaded the dancing stage when she tried her best to move while inside the fruit mascot. She nailed it.

