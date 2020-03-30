BLACKPINK's Rosé's Doppelganger Calls Her Haters "Imbeciles"

(Photo : Instagram)

BLACKPINK's Rosé's doppelganger surfaced on the internet and many are impressed at how she looks exactly like the K-pop idol.

Heaps of K-pop idols are visuals that many fans look up to, so it would certainly amaze people to see someone who looks almost exactly the same as them, like Allissa Shin who recently became a hot topic after netizens shared her photos on social media.



On her Instagram account, Allissa's photos might make you think twice if she is really Rosé or the K-pop star's long lost twin. A lot commented on her pictures that she really is the BLACKPINK member's doppelganger. However, she released a statement on Instagram to address those who personally sent her hateful messages and called them as imbeciles.

This is what she wrote:

"To: The imbeciles in my DMs

I wanted to share this to clear up some negative claims being made about me in regards to a Kpop idol named "Rosé."

I was originally planning on defending myself with facts/counter arguments, but I realized that I'll just be redundant as those of you who are being rude are just going to find another reason to target me.

If people are excited because they believe that I resemble their favorite idol, then I am genuinely glad. If I found someone who like my favorite celebrity, I would be ecstatic as well LOL I really do not mind if others tell me that they think I resemble her, but what I do mind is when people are being toxic and making false accusations. I personally do not believe that I look like her and I am not trying to either.

None of this means that I am going to change my appearance to satisfy you, so stop trying to bring me down. It's a waste of both my time and your time. I am not going to change my hair, make-up, or fashion because you are speculating that I am trying to look like Rose. Do not assume that I am changing my whole lifestyle/appearance to look like someone because I know that I am Allissa Shin, not Rose.

DISCLAIMER:

I do not dislike Rose. I genuinely cannot feel a particular way about Rose as I do not know how much about her. So I hope you don't misinterpret this.

P.S. To those of you who aren't being assholes, THANK YOU.

One commenter responded to her message, "OMG, Allissa vou are so patient with all these people saying the same thing: that u look like BLACKPINK's Rosé. Well, dear, I get shocked when I first saw u, because of the resemblance, but I respect u, and read your text about it. We all should do this. She know that everything thinks that, so STOP FILLING UP THE COMMENT SECTION WITH THIS STUFF. She is so pretty in her own way. She is a different human, she's not Rosé, ok, so, please stop sending this to her."

This is not the very first time that a non-celebrity looks like someone famous, just like Allissa Shin who resembles Rosé almost perfectly. Nonetheless, it seems like she would not consider being cyberbullied just because she is an idol's doppelganger.

