Bae Suzy: Love Her or Hate Her

KPOP idol and actress Suzy Bae is a total-package of an entertainer plus charisma that would definitely make any man fall for her. Therefore, the K-pop fans are torn between "to love or hate her."

Suzy debuted in 2010 under the female girl group Miss A managed by JYP Entertainment. Later on, she ventured into her acting career where she first appeared on television through "Dream High". Since then, her success in the South Korean industry is unstoppable. However, this KPOP idol and acting celebrity is someone who is typically admired, yet annoyed at, at some point. Why is Bae Suzy someone to love or hate?

She is innately beautiful

While the mob would usually speculate that KPOP artists underwent surgery to enhance their physical outlook, Suzy Bae just seems naturally pretty since then. Her photos in the past when she was younger are compared to her present looks today and still, people consider both stages in her life wherein she is gorgeous.

She is thoughtful behind the cameras

There are many testimonies among people she worked behind the cameras that her thoughtfulness exudes most of the time. Some noted her kind act towards elderly women after a certain shoot as she massaged their backs and even called them, "mother". This must be one thing that a lot of individuals love her.

She genuinely loves her fans

Behind the success of every celebrity is a fandom that is immensely willing to support throughout. Suzy knows how to look back as her followers have witnessed this many times. Remember when she spent her own money to organize a fan meeting and even bought presents for them?

She gives justice to her acting roles

Several acting awards would defy all the questions about her skills in acting. She received various awards in different award-giving bodies for her excellent roles on TV and film such as "Dream High" and "While You Were Sleeping."

She has excelled on her music career

Indeed, she did not only prove that she is a versatile actress but a singer as well. Being a fan of her own music, Suzy's candid moments while witnessing her song topped the charts amazed the fans making them love her more.

Given all those wonderful qualities Bae Suzy has, some people would find her presence as someone to hate. What could be the reasons for such?

Suzy is the ultimate "Oppas' Crush"

Normally, Suzy would get the attention of many male individuals regardless of age; her amiable aura is initially a fact. However, what makes a lot of women hate her is that she unintentionally charmed those sought-after oppas in the South Korean Entertainment. Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Sok, and Lee Dong Wok to name a few of those whose hearts were captured by her.

Due to this, fangirls would somehow learn to hate her, in a manner that Suzy has that natural tendency to seize their attention; and fall for her. Lee Min Ho was once rumored to have been jealous over Lee Jung Sok, while the latter expressed her feelings by telling that Suzy is the most beautiful girl in South Korea.

Despite her luck with winning the hearts of these famous male stars, she also had her share of heartaches. Although these men came into her life; everyone left as well. In one incident, Suzy cried while watching a video clip of which her ex-boyfriend said, "I love you so much and I want to see you again next time."

While girls see Bae Suzy as a rival turning her into someone to hate, she is terribly adorable that is why is she continue to rise ever since she started her career as a star. Undeniably, she is someone to love.





