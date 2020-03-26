Here are the Most Hilarious and Craziest Rumors about K-pop Idols That You May Not Know

Korean idols and celebrities are often linked to scandals and rumors because of hawk-eyed netizens and media whose focus are on them due to their influence and fame. A lot of idols have been involved in dating rumors, while some were linked to pre-debut controversies, revealing their dark past.

Though some rumors have been proven true, there were also rumors that are so far-fetched, groundless, and are actually hilarious and crazy, spread by the media and assuming netizens.

1. YoonA and Psy Dating Rumor

(Photo : Twitter)

YoonA has been involved in several dating scandals throughout her career, but this one is probably the craziest. It is not that we do not believe that Psy and YoonA are compatible with each other, but back in 2012, Psy was already married since 2006, and the photos that were "evidence" captured by a Chinese press were actually behind-the-scenes of YoonA shooting for "Running Man" along with Sunny.

2. EXO's Kai and SHINee's Taemin Were Twins

(Photo : Twitter)

(Photo : Twitter)

The long-time best friends were once caught up in a rumor right after their debut. Some netizens claimed that they were in fact twins, and that Taemin is actually a girl who cross-dresses and pretends as a boy. Also, they were caught when someone heard Taemin call Kai as "Oppa" (a term used by a female when calling an older brother).

3. BTS's Jin and TWICE's Sana Dating Rumor

(Photo : Twitter)

A dating rumor sparked between the two popular idols after Jin said that his ideal girl is someone who resembles a puppy, good at cooking and nice. Netizens eventually claimed that the BTS member is dating Sana because, yes, she looks like a cute puppy.

4. EXO's Lay Rumored to be Dating SM's Founder Lee Soo Man and BLACKPINK's Lisa

(Photo : Twitter)

(Photo : Twitter)

Lay was actually caught up into many dating rumors, including BLACKPINK's Lisa, wherein everything started when a fanmade Dispatch photo circulated online. In the photo, a couple was hugging each other, who was believed to be Lay and Lisa. Turns out it was fake, causing hilarity for everyone.

But what was even funnier was when Lay was linked to SM Entertainment's founder Lee Soo Man! The two were caught using the same shoes, and while it was only an inside joke among EXO-Ls, some netizens severed the rumor by saying that the EXO member was seen going out from Soo Man's office alone at night. Hilarious!

5. Sunmi and HyunA's alleged pregnancy + Jay Park is the Father

(Photo : Twitter)

One of the most ridiculous stories that will make you laugh now is probably this one. Some netizens went below the belt during HyunA's withdrawal from Wonder Girls in 2007, and netizens claimed that it was because of Jay Park already impregnated her.

Three years later, Sunmi also left the group, and netizens then linked his withdrawal again with Jay Park, claiming the rapper is the father of the alleged baby that Sunmi was carrying.

6. SHINee's Pre-Debut Rumors

(Photo : Twitter)

SHINee's Key, Minho and Jonghyun were rumored to be well-known gangsters before debut and that Minho grew up in Incheon with his grandmother because his parents were already dead and he became a singer because it was his grandmother's last wish. The reason why he has not been involved in any dating scandal is because his grandmother told him to be clean in a relationship.

But lo and behold, Minho's parents are both alive and well!

In addition to this, Key was said to be a motorcycle gangster in Daegu while Jonghyun was a top iljin (bully) and a son of a thug.

Given their status, they were said to have fought during their pre-debut days because they were fighting who will own SM Entertainment once they throw Lee Soo Man away.

