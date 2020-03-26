BLINKs Air Frustration on BLACKPINK's Delayed Comeback

BLINKs had a debate online regarding the the possible reasons for BLACKPINK's delayed comeback.

(Photo : Instagram)

BLACKPINK Comeback

Recently, it was announced that BLACKPINK's track "Ddu Ddu Ddu" MV finally reached 1.1 Billion views on YouTube. This news is definitely a milestone for the K-pop idols and the BLINKs as well, knowing that BLACKPINK is the first-ever K-pop group to break the record.

However, the opinions of the fandom are somehow divided. Some found joy knowing that the girls stood higher than the others, while there are ones who consider it as a nonsense unless the real comeback is clear.

(Photo : Instagram)

BLACKPINK Comeback

Most fans are commenting about how badly they want a new album rather than knowing how much views BLACKPINK's MV hit on the video-streaming app.

One follower said, "Tbh idc anymore and blackpink is becoming a lost cause like they're lovely girls with talent but it's not used and if yg don't pull it together many blinks will become causal listeners not hardcore supportersI'm not trying to be mean to blinks or the girls but it's kinda true."

Another one said, "Their are idols and not models. Please we need new music."

This desperation is a common sight online online, with most BLINKs even blaming YG Entertainment for mismanaging the careers of the girls.

(Photo : Instagram)

BLACKPINK Comeback

On another note, some fans see through the situation and considers BLACKPINK's comeback delay valid due to the pandemic coronavirus, not to mention that South Korea is one of the most affected countries.

A fan explained, "Guys calm Down.. The comeback is not happening because of coronavirus... Let's just wait till the [virus] goes away️"

Another one also tried too explain why the fandom are impatient. The fan wrote, "You all are mad because of Winner comeback (they enlist soon so they had to do one) and the new Gg (which debuts End of the year I think) and they even said before debuting them there will be a Comeback for BlackPink so calm down Ik its sad to not have them Back now, but instead of hating yg support Winner and other Groups (small,new, new Comeback etc.) And yes also YG Groups they have nothing to do with it and if you drive yg bancrupt all the other groups will suffer SO STOP HATING AND SUPPORT (since YG CLEARLY doesnt care of you ruin them or comment stuff, you just make other groups have a hard time)"

Obviously, BLACKPINK's comeback delay caused a disarray among BLINKs as it has been a long while since they released something new. Some even reached the extent of developing fear that they might disband anytime soon, just like what happened to 2NE1.

Somehow, seeing BLINKs argue about the delays of the comeback may sound like a bit of a consolation that the K-pop girl group has an enormous number of supporters who crave for fresh music.

