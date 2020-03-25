17 Songs That Summarizes SM Entertainment's Golden Age in Music

After several happenings and unfortunate incidents that happened in 2014 involving SM artists, the following year, 2015, is one of the best years of SM Entertainment, contrary to their misfortune in the former year.

In the latter year, several SM K-pop groups paved their way into having successful comebacks, and to sum it up, here are 17 songs, that will make you think that 2015 is indeed SM music' golden age.

1.SHINee's Jong Hyun "De Ja Vu" ft. Zion T.





"De Ja Vu" is the debut song of Kim Jong Hyun as a solo artist, which peaks on the South Korean Gaon Chart as well as become the top 1 in Billboard's World Albums upon release.

2.SUPER JUNIOR's D&E "Growing Pains"





In March 2015, the duo Donghae and Eunhyuk released their song "Growing Pains". Aside from the beautifully composed lyrics, the song also features the harmony of the two singers.

3. Red Velvet's "Ice Cream Cake"

A year after their debut, Red Velvet taste sweet awards just like their song, "Ice Cream Cake" bringing home the awards for Golden Disc Awards Song Division (GDA), as well as the award for "Best Dance Performer-Female Division" during MNET's Asian Music Awards or MAMA.

4.EXO's "Call Me Baby"

Aside from having back to back wins on music shows and topping the charts domestic and internationally, EXO gains more popularity around the globe through their second studio album "EXODUS" which includes this song.

5. BoA's "Kiss My Lips"

In 2015, the "Queen of Kpop" return with a full-length album, including the track "Kiss My Lips" which lead her to win the Seoul Music Award or SMA's "Record of the Year."

6.SHINee's "View"

After a two-year hiatus, SHINee finally came back with a refreshing R&B side. The song received lots of positive feedbacks from the critics, doing a new kind of genre with their SHINy color.

7. EXO's "Love Me Right"

8. Girls' Generation's "Party"

After their controversy with former SNSD's member Jessica, Girls' Generation finally had their comeback as an eight-member group, releasing three songs, "Party", "Lion Heart" and "You Think."

9. SUPER JUNIOR's "Devil"

With all the commotion with Sungmin, Super Junior released an album before their co-members join the military. "Devil" is a track from the same record with the same name, which won the "Album Award" during Golden Disc Awards 2015.

10.SHINee's "Married to the Music"

SHINee is known for their experimental music, and they prove their musicality through this song, leading them to win several awards on music shows.

11. Girls' Generation's "Lion Heart"

12. Red Velvet's "Dumb Dumb"

After Yeri joined the group in March, they gained success as a five-member group with "Dumb Dumb".

13. Kyuhyun's "A Million Pieces"

The "King of Ballads" made his comeback with his second solo album, "Fall, Once Again", which is one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

14. Taeyeon's "I."

The leader of the group Girls' Generation finally had her first solo album, a rookie solo artist who won the "Best artist" during MAMA.

15. f(x)'s 4 Walls

One of the most anticipated comeback after Sulli's withdrawal from the group, f(x) released a song that captures a new and refreshing sound, which the group can only make.

16. Girls' Generation TTS's "Dear Santa"

17.EXO's "Sing For You"

