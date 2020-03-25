Many Times BLACKPINK's Rose Proved She is a Certified Foodie

BLACKPINK's Rose is a certified foodie and she has proven this for the many times.

BLACKPINK Rose walked on the runway in the prestigious Paris Fashion in France, recently. Her model-like features are definitely one of her edges, to becoming a fashion ambassador. Needless to say, she is the envy of all, as she is fond of sharing photos while enjoying her food; but maintains a slim figure.

Nevertheless, here are some proofs that the BLACKPINK idol is a certified foodie babe.

BLACKPINK Rose at the backstage

In one of her Instagram stories, she shared a photo of her while on the backstage of a certain program. She is seen holding the cover of the food containers and said on her caption, "So this is me like half the time back stage.. But I'm sure u already knew that." She was like telling her followers that they know how she loves food. One fan replied, "Just eat what you want baby."

Eating while on the Sky

It does not mean, enjoying a meal while skydiving or paragliding; it means Rose is seen enjoying her food while on a flight. She shared a photo while onboard of a plane, she is enjoying the tasteful frozen delight.

Meals after activities

She also posted a picture of her with a platter of fries and captioned it, "best fries come after swimming." She seems to not forget to fill her tummy after a rigorous event.

Rose' Sumptuous Fine Dining

Yes, for the many times, she is fond of capturing moments while having fine dining in a variety of restaurants. She shared photos while having dinner in New York, celebrations with those closest to her and while on travel. One of her stories shows a lovely menu served in front of her while in Amsterdam. The latest one is eating in an Asian cuisine café in Paris.

Sipping Some Slurp Refreshments

She has a lot of photos where she is seen enjoying refreshments. BLACKPINK Rose' simply enjoys sipping some yummy drinks. She definitely loves to quench her thirst given that she is normally embracing a hectic schedule.

She loves bread, and that is a fact!

While in Paris, for the runway show, she delightfully shared a photo of her while enjoying a piece of bread with Nutella, prior to the show. In a separate post, she is also seen eating one.

The Australian-Korean KPOP idol has gone too far, from where she began. Regardless of how she has soared high, BLACKPINK Rose' is very honest to everyone that despite the norm among KPOP artist to maintain a slim-figure, she still enjoys food. She is a certified foodie.

