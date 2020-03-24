Home > News

Yoo Hye Won, Seungri's Rumored Girlfriend, Sets Instagram to Public

By Jerry Wu | Mar 24, 2020 08:33 AM EDT
Seungri's rumored sweetheart, Yoo Hye Won, opened her Instagram to public.

The rookie actress finally revealed her social media, although comments are disabled as of the moment.

Yoo Hye Won became a hot topic recently when she was intrigued to be spotted inside the vehicle of the former BIGBANG member who earlier enlisted in the military. The dog that is claimed to be hers augmented the claims of her dating Seungri to be true.

This is not the first time that the two were involved in a dating scandal as both were on the headlines in 2018.

SBD entertainment, Yoo Hye Won's agency, released their statement over this matter by saying, "As this is the personal life of an actress, it's complicated to confirm."

Being involved in such dating rumors for a couple of times, Seungri and the actress neither confirmed nor deny such allegations if asked.

It is a surprise to everyone that Yoo Hye Won turned her Instagram in public after the dating headlines. Meanwhile, his rumored boyfriend is still on the process of his legal fight in the military court in line with his involvement on the Burning Sun Scandal even if he already enlisted earlier this March.

© Copyright 2016 AsiaStarz.com. All Rights Reserved.


